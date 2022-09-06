Little Miss and Master Pumpkin Pageant

BRADFORD — On Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Bradford Pumpkin Show will be hosting its 16th Annual Little Miss & Master Pumpkin Pageant. The pageant will begin at 4:30 p.m. on the north end entertainment stage with the winners announced following the parade. This event is sponsored by Littman-Thomas Agency, the community’s residential and business insurance provider since the 1860’s.

All contestants must be between 2-5 years of age as of Oct. 1 and must be able to walk onto the stage by him/herself. The theme for this year’s pageant is “Holidays on Parade.” Contestants should dress as something that represents their favorite holiday. Whether it is Easter, Independence Day or Christmas the costume should bring the holiday to life. The community can’t wait to see the costumes in action as the kids walk the stage at this year’s 93rd Bradford Pumpkin Show.

All contestants are invited to ride through Wednesday’s parade in their own vehicle. If participating in the parade, parents and contestants must have their vehicle marked on both sides with the child’s name and be at the Bradford High School at 6:15 p.m. for the parade line-up.

If interested in entering, send a $20, non-refundable check made payable to the Bradford Pumpkin Show, c/o Kathy Weldy, 426 School St., Bradford. Entry deadline is Sept. 30. Along with the entry fee, include the child’s name, date of birth, parent’s names, e-mail address and telephone number where you can be reached. Also include a description of their costume and note their special interest(s). In addition, note whether or not you will be participating in the Wednesday evening parade prior to the contest.

The Little Miss & Master Pumpkin winners will each receive $50 and a trophy. First runner-up winners will receive $25 and a trophy and second runner-up winners will receive $15 and a trophy. A best costume trophy will also be awarded.

For more information, including registration forms, visit bradfordpumpkinshow.com.