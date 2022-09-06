FISH celebrates 40th anniversary

SIDNEY — FISH of Shelby County, a local thrift shop and food pantry, recently celebrated their 40th anniversary of the thrift store with a week- long celebration. The week began with a special prayer on the front porch with volunteers and customers. Special guest of honor was Farrel Kaplan, who, along with the late Barbara Smith, started FISH in Shelby County in 1979 with just a telephone service to help get needed items to families in the area. In 1982 they opened the first brick and mortar thrift shop in downtown Sidney.

At the celebration, a free item was given away each day and the week concluded with a free hot dog lunch on Friday and a “grab and go” breakfast on Saturday morning. Also awarded each day were $40 FISH gift certificates. Winners of the gift certificates included Thomas Castle, Brad Plunkett, Jovetta Coffey, Lisa Heaton and Abbie Huelskamp. At the end of the week, all those who didn’t win a gift certificate were entered into a drawing for additional prizes. Winning FISH gift baskets were Bryan Martinez and Crystal Shoe. Theresa Wallace was the winner of an air fryer.

FISH volunteers and employee MaKenna Russell planned the event and extra help was received from high school students Krista Fields of Sidney, Emma Eilerman and Jada Flint of Fort Loramie and missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. When FISH customer Lovell Mullins realized FISH would be serving lunch, he offered his cooking expertise. Lovell grilled all the hotdogs, adding his secret ingredient, and also provided homemade cole slaw and potato salad.

FISH continues to serve those in Shelby County who are in need of emergency food, clothing, prescriptions, steel- toed or slip resistant shoes, gasoline and other necessities of life. Generous donations from the community, the support of those who shop at the thrift store and the dedicated volunteers keep things running and come 2062 FISH plans to be celebrating another 40 years of service in Shelby County.