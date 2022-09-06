SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of August 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Anthony Potts Jr., 39, of Seaman, was charged with right of way/private driveway/alley, $136 fine.

Trenton Lee Monnin, 24, of Russia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ryan Joseph Riddle, 29, of Bellefontaine, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Christine Parke, 54, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $136 fine.

Paxton Lee Spicer, 26, of Maplewood, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines, $136 fine.

Virginia Chambers, 50, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Debra Lynn Boyd, 56, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Rodney J. Taylor, 54, of Lakeview, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Noah Scott Reineke, 22, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Bernard J. Poeppelman, 69, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Robert Warren Striff III, 60, of Manchester, Tennessee, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Andrew R. Steinke, 49, of Botkins, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Stacy L. Koch, 33, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Patricia L. Hoelscher, 54, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding and distracted driving enhancement, $235 fine.

Chealsy Michael Hill, 25, of Greenville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Matthew B. Bonnoront, 38, of Anna, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Faty Mamadou Dia, 29, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Guy T. Weigandt, 18, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Christopher M. Schaeffer, 39, of Elida, was charged with driving under suspension, $155 fine.

Jillena J. Williams, 23, of Covington, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Joshua M. Canda, 22, of Corbin, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.

Dennis F. Hittepole, 37, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Hayley M. Magill, 22, of Sidney, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Jeffrey A. Meyer, 37, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

James D. Franklin, 66, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license, $163 fine.

David M. Cassada, 37, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation, $122 fine.

Blake Joseph Shreves, 21, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ryan Anthony Watercutter, 36, of Englewood, was charged with driving on a closed highway, reasonable control, and driving while texting, $311 fine.

Cassandra Ann Mullen, 25, of West Liberty, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Danny Coverstone, 52, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Josh R. Bonnoront, 35, of Fort Loramie, was charged with failure to file registration, $130 fine.

Barbara Gamble, 57, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Shawn M. Ledcke, 45, of Melrose Park, Illinois, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Susan Ann Ross, 67, of Tacoma, Washington, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Dusten Tyler Martin, 31, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Ash Lee Hummer, 24, of New Carlisle, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Andrew Ryan Lampy, 18, of Jackson Center, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.

Tyler Joseph Thornsberry, 20, of Sidney, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Michael Allen Queen, 65, of Grand Rapids, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Brian M. Kuck, 37, of Botkins, was charged with insecure load, $130 fine.

Jeremy M. Jump, 47, of Fairborn, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Aaron Jones, 57, of New Braunfels, Texas, was charged with speeding and distracted driving enhancement, latter charge dismissed, $135 fine.

William A. Hunter, 52, of Convoy, was charged with assured clear distance and distracted driving enhancement, latter charge dismissed, $130 fine.

Destiny D. Clark, 33, of Bellefontaine, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Jan H. Schmiesing, 75, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

