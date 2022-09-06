Safety measures for Shelby County Schools

In Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye’s first year of office, he established a core group of individuals from all over the County, called The Sheriff’s Advisory Committee. The committee consists of Village representatives, schoolteachers, school administrators and others from all walks of life. During one of the first meetings, one topic that was common with each member was school bullying. With that in mind the committee looked for an avenue that would be simple for parents or students to report incidents of bullying.

So, in March of this year, The Sheriff’s Advisory Committee launched a new app called “Sheriff’s App” to help students report incidents of bullying. During the summer, Sheriff Frye was approached by several parents who had concerns about their children being bullied, but none of them knew about the “Sheriff’s App.” With school starting, Frye wanted to get information about the app out there again to hopefully reach those that didn’t know about the app and give them an avenue to report bullying or any other issues that may occur. Any information that is sent in using the app will be investigated. Also remember that most of the schools have a way to report issues on their websites or other means.

With the beginning of the school year approaching, Frye would like to remind all students that sexting is illegal. Students could be charged with a felony if they send a nude picture to another student or person under the age of 18 or if you possess a photo of a person who is underage. Sending a picture or any content through the internet means it will be there forever and it could affect future employment. If you’re going to send a picture, let it be a selfie of your beautiful smile and not of you in your birthday suite.

Remember to be mindful when using social media. Being upset over something and making threats online can be reported and could lead to you being charged for something said or done online while mad.

The Sheriff would also like to remind drivers to be more aware when traveling in the morning and late afternoon. Be aware of the school busses picking up and dropping students off. Do not pass a stopped school bus; it is illegal and dangerous to the students getting on and off a bus. Be patient and wait for the bus to resume its route.

Unlike most traffic violations where a Deputy or Officer must observe the violation, with a stopped school bus passing, all it takes is for the bus driver to observe the violation and report it to law enforcement. Most of busses have video cameras and the passing will be recorded showing the vehicle and registration number. Once the violation is reported, the Deputy or Officer will review the recorded event and a citation will be issued.

With the passing of House Bill 99, schools can now implement or resume their armed teacher response teams. Many teachers in the different school districts of Shelby County want to make sure they can protect their student body in the event of an active shooter. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office wants students, teachers and staff to feel safe while attending school. During the summer, school resource deputies and school safety deputies participated in continued training with what was learned from the Uvalde School shooting.

By Amantha Garpiel [email protected]

The Sidney Daily News conducts a periodic interview to update readers with news from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, 555 Gearhart Road, Sidney.

