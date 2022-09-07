Dayton CBC celebrates Blood Collectors Week

DAYTON — Community Blood Center honors its dedicated team of phlebotomists, account representatives and all support staff during Sept. 4-10 Blood Collectors Week for the lifesaving work they do each day as the essential connection between blood donors and the patients who count on blood for a multitude of medical conditions.

Blood Collectors Week was co-created and sponsored by AABB (Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies) and the global healthcare company Fresenius Kabi and is now celebrating its 17th year.

Blood donation is vital to patient care, and the challenge of maintaining our nation’s blood supply has been more difficult during the COVID-19 pandemic. The unwavering dedication of blood collectors (phlebotomists, apheresis operators, medical directors, donor recruiters, technicians and drivers) has played a critical role in helping patients receive the care they need.

“We are so proud of our team members,” said CBC Vice President for Donor Services Tracy Morgan. “Since the beginning of the pandemic, their work has been more vital than ever, making this year’s Blood Collectors Week celebration even more meaningful.

CBC is among nearly 300 blood centers across the nation celebrating Blood Collectors Week by with special “Lifesaving Team” t-shirts and recognition events.

“Our team, and all blood collectors across the nation, deserve recognition for the direct role they play in helping stabilize the community blood supply and saving lives every day,” said Morgan.

Support Blood Collectors Week and the regional blood supply by making an appointment to donate with Community Blood Center at www.DonorTime.com, by calling 937-461-3220 or on the Donor Time app.