Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.

• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me (parent & child, ages 10 to 24 months); Pre-School Gymnastics (ages 2 to 5); Youth Gymnastics (ages 6+); Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration (parent & child, ages 6 months to 3 years); Preschool Swim Lessons (ages 3 to 6; swimmers in levels 1 through 3 must have a parent or adult in the water with the child); Youth Swim Lessons (ages 6+); Competitive Swim Team (Y Stingrays); Adult Swim Lessons (by appointment only); and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Summer Art Exhibit at Brukner Nature Center featuring artwork by Nora Steele’s “the Magic of Spring.” The show runs through Sept. 18.

• Pre-registration for session one of Brukner Nature Center’s Fall PEEP program, to be held Sept. 13 through Oct. 21 is open. PEEP sessions run from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday through Friday mornings and preschoolers age 3 to 5 years old will meet once a week at one of the sessions. Class sizes are limited to 10 children and cost is $55 for BNC Members per child or $75 for nonmembers per child. To pre-register, email [email protected] and provide the child’s name, age, birthdate, and phone number, along with the top three choices for class. An email will be sent confirming that the participant is registered and will specify which day they will be attending. Payment for the session must be received within three days. Payment is accepted by cash or check only and can be dropped off at the drop-box at the center or mailed to Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy.

• Brukner Nature Center is seeking vendors for its Winter Arts & Crafts Show. BNC’s Winter Arts & Crafts Show will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The deadline for vendor applications is Monday, Sept. 12 by 5 p.m. All entries will be juried, with the most unique, natural or “green” crafts selected for the show by Sept. 16. Any crafts constructed with glitter will not be accepted into the show. For more information, contact BNC at [email protected], stop by to pick up a registration form or download one from the website at bruknernaturecenter.com/assets/bnc_arts-crafts-show_entry-form.pdf. All proceeds from this event benefit the wildlife programs.

• Homeschool Nature Club at the Brukner Nature Center has added more spots for up to 50 kids during each session. Staff naturalists have developed hands-on educational lesson plans using live wildlife and outdoor exploration. The club is for homeschooled students aged 5-11 and costs $5/child each month for BNC members and $8/child each month for non-members. The Homeschool Nature Club will meet on the third Wednesday of each month starting Sept. 21 and through May. Pre-registration is required and can be done via phone by calling 937-698-6493 Monday through Friday or by emailing [email protected] Parents may register and pay for one month or several at a time. All fees are non-refundable.

• The Fort Recovery Museum will be open Saturdays and Sundays through September and on Monday, Sept.5, Labor Day from noon to 5 p.m. To learn about what the Fort Recovery Museum offers, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HajP7zRoup0.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 8

•Wilson Health Auxillary is hosting their $5 Masquerade Jewelry Sale from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. in the main lobby and gift shop.

• Downtown Lima is hosting ArtWalk 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. Artists will have their work set uo in 19 locations through downtown Lima for the public to see as they walk or ride the trolly through downtown. For more information call Sally Windle at 419-222-1721.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 9

•Knights of Columbus Fish Fry will be held at 1300 Fourth Ave. in Sidney from 5 to 7 p.m. The event is drive-thru only and meals consist of fish, a choice of two sides and a dinner roll. Meals cost $10 for adults and $7 for kids and seniors.

• Maplewood Hall Music Night at 21567 Maplewood Road from 6-8 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. and attendees are encouraged to bring an instrument and join in if they play. For more information, call Peggy at 937-726-3864.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 10

• Wapakoneta Craft Beer Festival is an opportunity to sample craft beers from all the breweries rom the Grand Lake Brews-N-Vines Trail. Tickets are sold online. VIP tickets are $80, General Admission Tickets are $60 and Designated Driver Tickets are $20. Included in the admission price are unlimited beer tastings, food, live music and raffle prizes from event sponsors Autobahn Collision Center and Raines Management Group. For more information visit www.wapakoneta.com.

• The Greenville VFW is hosting the Dark County Singles Dance. There will be food available and the band Triple Nickel will be playing. Admission is $7 per person and all attendees must be 21 or older. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the dance goes from 8 to 11 p.m. For more information, contact Don Dietrich at 937-423-2664 or Lori Denniston at 937-621-1044.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 11

MONDAY, SEPT. 12

• Rediscovering Joy: A Group for Widows and Widowers will have their monthly meeting from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the R&R Fabrications Inc meeting room, 601 E. Washington St. in St. Henry. The speaker for this months meeting is Cara Muhlenkamp from the Mercer County Fair Board. For more information, call or text Judy at 419-733-5629 or Mary at 419-678-8830. Email is also available at [email protected]

TUESDAY, SEPT. 13

• The Shelby County Genealogical Society is hosting Greg and Priscilla Wilt as their guest speakers. The Wilts will discuss how they came to write “The Churches of Shelby County Past and Present.” The presentation is open to the public and will be held at 7 p.m. in the Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center, 115 E. North St., Sidney. For more information, visit https://shelbycountygenealogy.org.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 14

• Sauder Village Apple Week kicks off and lasts through Saturday, Sept. 17. Apple Week is an event feature apple themed recipes, hands-on apple activities, cider pressing and more. For more information visit saudervillage.org.