SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of August 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Alec M. Steinke, 28, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Darla K. Albers, 61, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Douglas D. Fogt, 57, of Anna, was charged with no operator’s license, $161 fine.

Devon Lee Cotterman, 24, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/private driveway/alley, $136 fine.

Christoph Campana, 24, of Blairstown, New Jersey, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Vivian Lynn Siegel, 18, of Fort Loramie, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines, $136 fine.

Merzades Shantell Jelks, 21, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Norma J. Barhorst, 82, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.

Cody L. Hicks, 23, of Englewood, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Keopiseth Hul, 33, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Mark J. Sakalaskas, 41, of Piqua, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Catherine L. Ashton, 61, of Sidney, was charged with reasonable control, $136 fine.

Earl D. Richardson Sr., 55, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $213 fine.

Roy Fread Howard, 82, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kara L. Mays, 18, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Cameron M. Shonk, 28, of New Weston, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.

Marsha M. Nation, 71, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Barbara A. Shepherd, 73, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/private driveway/alley, $136 fine.

Jennie M. Long, 56, of Columbus, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Nichole Lynn Mathews, 39, of Huber Heights, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Sieglinde Heidi Kell, 35, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Aaron Edward Gibson, 25, of Clinton, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Rebecca Sue Gordon, 58, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Gavin M. Stief, 19, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Paul Joseph Kleinhenz, 73, of St. Henry, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Kyle Wesley James Allen, 21, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Larry Junior Young, 61, of Jackson, Michigan, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Tyler D. Dehan, 19, of St. Henry, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Scott C. Ewell, 37, of Lititz, Pennsylvania, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Dylan R. Kendall, 27, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Donald F. Flory, 64, of Ludlow Falls, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell