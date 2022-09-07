US Senate candidate tours Russia’s Rustic Hope

RUSSIA – Republican U.S. Senate candidate for Ohio J.D. Vance toured Rustic Hope in Russia and answered volunteer questions on Sept. 6.

Vance is the Republican candidate against Democrat Tim Ryan, who is currently a U.S. House of Representative, in the race to fill retiring GOP Sen. Rob Portman’s spot for Ohio in the U.S. Senate. According to Vance’s campaign website, he is “a conservative outsider” who “is not a career politician.” He is also a businessman, a former Marine who served in the Iraq War, and the author of “Hillbilly Elegy,” which describes his upbringing in Middletown, Ohio, and the community’s ties to Appalachia.

Vance has stayed committed to his pro-life beliefs, which are consistent with the faith-based, pro-life values of Rustic Hope. Vance’s website says, “The pro-life fight continues by ensuring that every young mother has the resources to bring new life into the world, expanding adoption and promoting pregnancy centers, so that every child grows up in a loving home, as they deserve.”

One concern from volunteers to Vance included his opponent, Tim Ryan, having more advertisements, to which Vance said his team will be improving on soon. Volunteers also asked Vance what motivated him to run for Senate, and he mentioned the state of the southern border and inflation as two examples.

“You can’t have a successful country if people can’t afford to put food on the table, and that’s where we’re headed,” Vance said about inflation.

Vance also elaborated on his pro-life values upon questions about the subject from volunteers.

“I’ve always been pro-life. That’s the first political issue I ever cared about when I was 14 years old,” Vance said. “I don’t buy the whole idea from the pro-abortion crowd that abortion is liberating, because I think a lot of young women actually feel like they’re getting pressured to do something they wouldn’t otherwise like to do. And to me it’s really simple. I believe families are good, I believe America doesn’t have enough children … And I believe that most young people would like to have a family so long as they’re able to afford a home, as long as they’re actually able to bring a kid into the world in some measure of prosperity.”

If you would like to donate to Rustic Hope, there are donation bins in some stores in the area, or donations will be taken at “The Shed” at 3666 Simon Road in Russia. They are always in need of hygiene products, food, and baby supplies. If you need supplies, parents and guardians of children can shop for free once a month at The Shed, and all they need is an ID and proof of custody of children. The Shed is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit rustichope.org or the Rustic Hope Facebook page.

Rustic Hope Director Connie McEldowney, left, of Russia gives Republican U.S. Senate candidate for Ohio J.D. Vance, right, a tour of Rustic Hope in Russia on Tuesday, Sept. 6. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_DSC_0308.jpg Rustic Hope Director Connie McEldowney, left, of Russia gives Republican U.S. Senate candidate for Ohio J.D. Vance, right, a tour of Rustic Hope in Russia on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Republican U.S. Senate candidate for Ohio J.D. Vance, right, answers questions from some volunteers from Rustic Hope in Russia after touring the facility on Tuesday, Sept. 6. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_DSC_0314.jpg Republican U.S. Senate candidate for Ohio J.D. Vance, right, answers questions from some volunteers from Rustic Hope in Russia after touring the facility on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Republican U.S. Senate candidate for Ohio J.D. Vance, right, answers questions from some volunteers from Rustic Hope in Russia after touring the facility on Tuesday, Sept. 6. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_DSC_0321.jpg Republican U.S. Senate candidate for Ohio J.D. Vance, right, answers questions from some volunteers from Rustic Hope in Russia after touring the facility on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Republican U.S. Senate candidate for Ohio J.D. Vance, middle, poses for a picture with some volunteers for Rustic Hope in Russia after touring the facility and answering questions on Tuesday, Sept. 6. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_DSC_0327.jpg Republican U.S. Senate candidate for Ohio J.D. Vance, middle, poses for a picture with some volunteers for Rustic Hope in Russia after touring the facility and answering questions on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

By Charlotte Caldwell [email protected]

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.