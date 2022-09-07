Russia Homecoming fun

The Corn Pit is a favorite place to play at the Russia Homecoming.

Jenna York, Russia, tosses the dice at the Dice Table at the Russia Homecoming on Sept. 3.

Chris Wehner, Russia, pulls the tabs on Instant Bingo at the Russia Homecoming.

Kenleigh Cox, 7, slides down the inflatable slide at The Russia Homecoming. Kenleigh is the daughter of Anthony and Heather Cox of Russia.

Lennox Elsas, 6, gets balloon animals and shapes formed by Lucky the Clown at the Russia Homecoming. Lennox is the daughter of Dan and Kirby Elsas of Russia. Lucky the Clown is played by Doug Griffin.

Vivian Whyte, 5, takes a ride on The Rabbit Racer at the Russia Homecoming. Vivian is the daughter of Dakota Whyte and Christy Schultze of Oran.

Brody Phlipot, Russia, wins a cake at the Bake Wheel at the Russia Homecoming.

Russia High School Band entertains the crowd at the Russia Homecoming.

Emry Spradlin, 6, pulls in a prize at the Fish Pond during the Russia Homecoming. Emry is the daughter of Jason and Amy Spradlin, Russia.

Festival-goers try their luck at the Black Jack Table at the Russia Homecoming.

Simon Holland, 5, picks out a temporary tattoo at the Shelby County Right to Life tent at the Russia Homecoming. Simon is the son of Jon and Paige Holland of Fort Loramie.

Jason Scott, left, Russia, and Ken Gariety, Russia, help keep the Festival attendees well feed.