Posted on by

Russia Homecoming fun


The Corn Pit is a favorite place to play at the Russia Homecoming.

The Corn Pit is a favorite place to play at the Russia Homecoming.


Steve Egbeert | Sidney Daily News

Jenna York, Russia, tosses the dice at the Dice Table at the Russia Homecoming on Sept. 3.


Steve Egbeert | Sidney Daily News

Chris Wehner, Russia, pulls the tabs on Instant Bingo at the Russia Homecoming.


Steve Egbeert | Sidney Daily News

Kenleigh Cox, 7, slides down the inflatable slide at The Russia Homecoming. Kenleigh is the daughter of Anthony and Heather Cox of Russia.


Steve Egbeert | Sidney Daily News

Lennox Elsas, 6, gets balloon animals and shapes formed by Lucky the Clown at the Russia Homecoming. Lennox is the daughter of Dan and Kirby Elsas of Russia. Lucky the Clown is played by Doug Griffin.


Steve Egbeert | Sidney Daily News

Vivian Whyte, 5, takes a ride on The Rabbit Racer at the Russia Homecoming. Vivian is the daughter of Dakota Whyte and Christy Schultze of Oran.


Steve Egbeert | Sidney Daily News

Brody Phlipot, Russia, wins a cake at the Bake Wheel at the Russia Homecoming.


Steve Egbeert | Sidney Daily News

Russia High School Band entertains the crowd at the Russia Homecoming.


Steve Egbeert | Sidney Daily News

Emry Spradlin, 6, pulls in a prize at the Fish Pond during the Russia Homecoming. Emry is the daughter of Jason and Amy Spradlin, Russia.


Steve Egbeert | Sidney Daily News

Festival-goers try their luck at the Black Jack Table at the Russia Homecoming.


Steve Egbeert | Sidney Daily News

Simon Holland, 5, picks out a temporary tattoo at the Shelby County Right to Life tent at the Russia Homecoming. Simon is the son of Jon and Paige Holland of Fort Loramie.


Steve Egbeert | Sidney Daily News

Jason Scott, left, Russia, and Ken Gariety, Russia, help keep the Festival attendees well feed.


Steve Egbeert | Sidney Daily News

The Corn Pit is a favorite place to play at the Russia Homecoming.

Jenna York, Russia, tosses the dice at the Dice Table at the Russia Homecoming on Sept. 3.

Chris Wehner, Russia, pulls the tabs on Instant Bingo at the Russia Homecoming.

Kenleigh Cox, 7, slides down the inflatable slide at The Russia Homecoming. Kenleigh is the daughter of Anthony and Heather Cox of Russia.

Lennox Elsas, 6, gets balloon animals and shapes formed by Lucky the Clown at the Russia Homecoming. Lennox is the daughter of Dan and Kirby Elsas of Russia. Lucky the Clown is played by Doug Griffin.

Vivian Whyte, 5, takes a ride on The Rabbit Racer at the Russia Homecoming. Vivian is the daughter of Dakota Whyte and Christy Schultze of Oran.

Brody Phlipot, Russia, wins a cake at the Bake Wheel at the Russia Homecoming.

Russia High School Band entertains the crowd at the Russia Homecoming.

Emry Spradlin, 6, pulls in a prize at the Fish Pond during the Russia Homecoming. Emry is the daughter of Jason and Amy Spradlin, Russia.

Festival-goers try their luck at the Black Jack Table at the Russia Homecoming.

Simon Holland, 5, picks out a temporary tattoo at the Shelby County Right to Life tent at the Russia Homecoming. Simon is the son of Jon and Paige Holland of Fort Loramie.

Jason Scott, left, Russia, and Ken Gariety, Russia, help keep the Festival attendees well feed.

The Corn Pit is a favorite place to play at the Russia Homecoming.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_DSC_0158.jpgThe Corn Pit is a favorite place to play at the Russia Homecoming. Steve Egbeert | Sidney Daily News

Jenna York, Russia, tosses the dice at the Dice Table at the Russia Homecoming on Sept. 3.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_DSC_0132.jpgJenna York, Russia, tosses the dice at the Dice Table at the Russia Homecoming on Sept. 3. Steve Egbeert | Sidney Daily News

Chris Wehner, Russia, pulls the tabs on Instant Bingo at the Russia Homecoming.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_DSC_0184.jpgChris Wehner, Russia, pulls the tabs on Instant Bingo at the Russia Homecoming. Steve Egbeert | Sidney Daily News

Kenleigh Cox, 7, slides down the inflatable slide at The Russia Homecoming. Kenleigh is the daughter of Anthony and Heather Cox of Russia.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_DSC_0189.jpgKenleigh Cox, 7, slides down the inflatable slide at The Russia Homecoming. Kenleigh is the daughter of Anthony and Heather Cox of Russia. Steve Egbeert | Sidney Daily News

Lennox Elsas, 6, gets balloon animals and shapes formed by Lucky the Clown at the Russia Homecoming. Lennox is the daughter of Dan and Kirby Elsas of Russia. Lucky the Clown is played by Doug Griffin.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_DSC_0200.jpgLennox Elsas, 6, gets balloon animals and shapes formed by Lucky the Clown at the Russia Homecoming. Lennox is the daughter of Dan and Kirby Elsas of Russia. Lucky the Clown is played by Doug Griffin. Steve Egbeert | Sidney Daily News

Vivian Whyte, 5, takes a ride on The Rabbit Racer at the Russia Homecoming. Vivian is the daughter of Dakota Whyte and Christy Schultze of Oran.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_DSC_0209.jpgVivian Whyte, 5, takes a ride on The Rabbit Racer at the Russia Homecoming. Vivian is the daughter of Dakota Whyte and Christy Schultze of Oran. Steve Egbeert | Sidney Daily News

Brody Phlipot, Russia, wins a cake at the Bake Wheel at the Russia Homecoming.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_DSC_0120.jpgBrody Phlipot, Russia, wins a cake at the Bake Wheel at the Russia Homecoming. Steve Egbeert | Sidney Daily News

Russia High School Band entertains the crowd at the Russia Homecoming.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_DSC_0150.jpgRussia High School Band entertains the crowd at the Russia Homecoming. Steve Egbeert | Sidney Daily News

Emry Spradlin, 6, pulls in a prize at the Fish Pond during the Russia Homecoming. Emry is the daughter of Jason and Amy Spradlin, Russia.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_DSC_0157.jpgEmry Spradlin, 6, pulls in a prize at the Fish Pond during the Russia Homecoming. Emry is the daughter of Jason and Amy Spradlin, Russia. Steve Egbeert | Sidney Daily News

Festival-goers try their luck at the Black Jack Table at the Russia Homecoming.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_DSC_0163.jpgFestival-goers try their luck at the Black Jack Table at the Russia Homecoming. Steve Egbeert | Sidney Daily News

Simon Holland, 5, picks out a temporary tattoo at the Shelby County Right to Life tent at the Russia Homecoming. Simon is the son of Jon and Paige Holland of Fort Loramie.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_DSC_0174.jpgSimon Holland, 5, picks out a temporary tattoo at the Shelby County Right to Life tent at the Russia Homecoming. Simon is the son of Jon and Paige Holland of Fort Loramie. Steve Egbeert | Sidney Daily News

Jason Scott, left, Russia, and Ken Gariety, Russia, help keep the Festival attendees well feed.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_DSC_0091.jpgJason Scott, left, Russia, and Ken Gariety, Russia, help keep the Festival attendees well feed. Steve Egbeert | Sidney Daily News