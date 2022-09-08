Bond set in 2018 rape case

SIDNEY — A man accused of a rape in 2018 was in Shelby County Common Pleas Court Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Todd T. Freeman, 42, who is currently an inmate at the Shelby County Jail, appeared before Judge Jeffrey Beigel in court. Beigel set a $200,000 bond in the case.

Freeman was extradited from Sullivan, Indiana, back to Shelby County on Friday, Sept. 2.

In September 2018, a Shelby County grand jury handed down an arrest indictment for Freemancharging him with one count of rape for engaging in a sex act involving a girl under the age of 13. Immediately after a warrant was issued Freeman fled the area and has been on the run for approximately four years.

On Aug. 25, 2022, at about 4 p.m., Freeman was arrested. The U.S. Marshal’s Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) was able to locate him. SOFAST contacted U.S. Marshal Great Lakes Regional Task Force in Indiana as to the location of the suspect. The U.S. Marshal Task Force arrested Freeman outside of Sullivan, Indiana. The Marshals acted on tips derived from an anonymous source through the Sidney Police Department.