Shelby County blood drives planned

SIDNEY — Several blood drives will be held in Shelby County this month.

Support September Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and enter “The Game” drawing for Ohio State vs. Michigan tickets by donating at Sidney or Russia’s community blood drives on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Sidney’s community blood drive will be held at the Sidney American Legion Post, 1265 N. Fourth St., from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Russia’s community blood drive to be hosted at St. Remy’s Hall, 101 Remy St., from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Another blood drive will be held Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Christian Academy Schools, 2151 W. Russell Road, Sidney, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call 937-461-3220, or download the new Donor Time app.

Everyone who registers to donate with Community Blood Center Aug. 29 through Oct. 1 receives the “I Give for the Kids” socks and is automatically entered in the drawing to win two tickets to “The Game,” OSU vs. Michigan Nov. 26 in Columbus.

Save time when you donate by downloading the new Donor Time app. You can also use “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (donors may have to weigh more depending on their height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email [email protected] or call 937-461-3220.