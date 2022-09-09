125 Years

Sept. 9, 1897

Sidney residents celebrated Labor Day yesterday with two big affairs. The first annual Labor Day picnic and celebration was held at Tawawa Park, while the third annual Labor Day picnic of the iron moulders was held at the fairgrounds. A free hack was run between the court house and Tawawa Park and there was a large crowd on hand. A baseball game at the fairgrounds between the Crescents, of DeGraff and the Black Diamonds, of this city, resulted in a score of 21 to 20 in favor of DeGraff.

—————

The contract for digging the trenches and laying the water pipe on Park street was awarded to Jacob Wagner at his bid of $185.38. The contract for the work on Wilkinson avenue was awarded to John B. Edgar for $231. They were the lowest bidders on the work.

100 Years

Sept. 9, 1922

Petitions are being circulated today, requesting the county commissioners to place on the November ballot a proposed bond issue for $100,000 for the construction of a hospital in Shelby county. The funds would be used for the purchase of a site, erection and equipping of a hospital in memory of the Shelby county residents who lost their lives in the World War and those who served in the war.

The decision to circulate the petitions came following a meeting of the physicians of the county yesterday afternoon at which Dr. M.F. Hussey presented a special paper, “Why Should Shelby County Have a Hospital?”

—————

The Dixie Oil Co. truck, operated by Arthur Hale, struck a surrey driven by a man named Baker while coming down Orbison Hill in East Sidney last evening. The occupants of the surrey were thrown out but escaped serious injury. Hale said he was blinded by the lights of an approaching car and did not see the rig in front of him.

75 Years

Sept. 9, 1947

Shelby county’s 87th annual fair was to open officially at 5 p.m. today with a record number of entries in every division, the biggest Sunday-Monday attendance figure in history and the grounds filled to capacity with every type of commercial display.

Fair secretary Kenneth McDowell, whose three-year term from Clinton township expires this year, made public his resignation at noon today when candidate petitions were made public – he declined to run for re-election.

50 Years

Sept. 9, 1972

A doctor of philosophy degree in education administration has been awarded to Darlene Neuman at Bowling Green State University.

A graduate of Sidney High School, she received her bachelor degree from Bowling Green State University and her master of arts degree from Ball State University, Muncie, Ind.

—————

Project FIND, a nationwide campaign to identify and enroll older Americans eligible for federal food assistance programs, moves into its second or followup phase this week with the American Red Cross responsible for helping those who qualify to obtain certification for food stamp commodities.

Harry Faulkner, chairman of the Shelby County chapter announced today that Mrs. Lavern Watercutter is manager of the Project FIND follow-up program.

25 Years

Sept. 9, 1997

ORLANDO, Fla (AP) —- Bob Dole, a World War II veteran who lost the use of his right hand in combat, has been given the American Legion’s highest award.

“Well, I finally won something,” Dole said as he accepted the Distinguished Service Award from the nation’s largest veterans group.

The award is given each year for outstanding service to the United States and the Legion. The former Kansas senator and Republican presidential candidate was cited for his four decades of public service.

—————

Ben Pulfer ran through the tunnel at Ohio Stadium all decked out in Scarlet and Gray.

Imagine the thrill.

When asked about it, he fumbled his words a bit in an attempt to get across what it really meant to him.

So we’ll help the big Sidney High graduate out by paraphrasing a bit: It was one of the greatest things of my life. I won’t forget it as long as I live.”

Pulfer, a 6-foot-6, 280-pound freshman for the Ohio State Buckeyes, has spent the last couple months in Columbus preparing for the season.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

