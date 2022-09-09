Tours planned for Ohio Open Doors program

SIDNEY — Peoples Federal Savings and Loan, The Monumental Building and The Spot Restaurant will be participating in Ohio Open Doors on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. They will open their doors for tours as a part of the Ohio History Connection’s annual event.

Peoples Federal Savings and Loan will be open from 9 a.m. to noon, the Monumental Building will be open from 10 to 11:30 a.m., and The Spot Restaurant will be open 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. As always, these tours are free and open to the public. For a list of state wide events and activities available visit ohiohistory.org/opendoors.

“Ohio Open Doors shares stories if important landmarks and interesting sites right in our backyards, highlighting the history and unique nature of some of Ohio’s most treasured places,” said Amanda Schraner Terrell, directory of the Ohio History Connection’s State Historic Preservation Office.

The Ohio History Connection created Ohio Open Doors in 2016 to promote and inspire pride in Ohio’s heritage and to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the National Historic Preservation Act.

Ohio Open Doors partner organizations include the Ohio Arts Council, TourismOhio, the Ohio Travel Association and Heritage Ohio.