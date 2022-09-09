Sheriff’s Office executes search warrant

SIDNEY — Shelby County Sheriff’s Office received information in August 2022 from concerned citizens regarding the possible drug activity at 1167 Fairmont Drive, Sidney. After receiving this information, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office detectives began an investigation and conducted surveillance over an extended period of time.

A search warrant was obtained through a thorough investigation and after receiving this information the search warrant was executed at that address, which is the residence of Terry Kilfian, 31, and Kristi Watkins, 45.

During the process of serving the search warrant, a vehicle pulled up to the residence with multiple occupants. A female left the vehicle, entered the residence and returned to the waiting vehicle after a short period of time.

A traffic stop was conducted on that vehicle and all occupants were identified and it was learned the female occupant purchased THC wax from a person within the residence of 1167 Fairmont Drive.

As a result of the search warrant the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office seized two semiautomatic firearms, a substantial amount of suspected marijuana, THC oil, THC wax, drug paraphernalia and a large amount of cash.

“The execution of this narcotics search warrant would not have been possible without the reporting of the tips,” said Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye. “I would like to personally thank those citizens who were observant of their neighborhood and called in to report the suspicious activity. Anyone suspecting illegal activity in their neighborhood is encouraged to call in.”

This case is still under investigation and as the case progresses, additional information will be forthcoming. At this time criminal charges are pending.