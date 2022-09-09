Lunch with first responders

Sidney Police Capt. Jerry Tangeman, left, talks with Ben Miller, 8, of Sidney, while eating lunch at Christian Academy Schools on Friday, Sept. 9. The Sidney firefighters, Shelby County Sheriff’s Officers and Sidney police were invited to eat with students to show the school’s appreciation for first responders. Christian Academy Schools held the appreciation day as closely as possible to Patriot Day, which is on Sunday, Sept. 11. Ben is the son of Karen and Mark Miller.

