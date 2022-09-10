125 Years

Sept. 10, 1897

At the meeting of the board of health last night, the committee on dairies and slaughterhouses was instructed to visit and inspect those places at least twice a year.

—————

Among the attractions planned for the Merchants and Trades Days are a balloon ascension and parachute leap by the LeRoy Sisters and a menagerie from the clouds. The latter is something new and different.

—————

Misses Emma and Maude Haslup, Nellie McNutt, Emma Wilkie and Neva Zimpfer and Robert Given rode to DeGraff this morning on their wheels.

100 Years

Sept. 10, 1922

Jack Williams, the “Human Fly,” did not climb the Six Story building this afternoon as advertised. A large crowd was out to see the exhibition but following the taking of a collection Williams announced that on account of its smallness he would not make the climb. He did say he would climb at 7 o’clock this evening if enough money was raised.

He announced there was only $2.10 in the collection.

75 Years

Sept. 10, 1947

Formation of the Shelby County Gun club was effected last evening with 19 present at the American Legion home to discuss plans for raising $20,000 for the purchase of suitable grounds and eventual erection of a club house. R.E. Boller, Jr. was named president, with Fred A. Dickas elected secretary-treasurer.

—————

Motorists poured $1,190 into Sidney parking meters during the first month of operation, it was revealed today by Service Director Aneshansley. The report covered only those meters around the outside of the public square which were put into operation of Aug. 8.

50 Years

Sept. 10, 1972

Gertrude D. Bliss of Sandusky will speak at the annual meeting of the Shelby County Chapter of the American Cancer Society when the group meets for dinner Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Burk’s Restaurant.

New officers to be installed are Robert Burns, president; Mrs. Henry Schlater, Fort Loramie, vice president; and Mrs. David Zepernick, secretary. Raymond Schaub of Sidney has resigned as treasurer and no new treasurer has yet been named.

—————

“I’ve been playing a little golf at the Moose in my free time but may quit if I get any worse,” Richard Neville observed the other day.

Neville will be having a lot more time to work on his golf game since his recent retirement from the Sidney Post Office. For more than 35 years he served as superintendent of mails.

25 Years

Sept. 10, 1997

Two youths received Overall Outstanding Performance awards and many others were recognized when the Shelby County Jobs Training Partnership Act program held its summer youth awards event Thursday night.

Ronnie Bertsch and Jessica Corner got the top awards for their outstanding performance in JTPA’s summer youth program. Bertsch is the son of Kim Kies and Ronald Bertsch, both of Sidney. Corner is the daughter of Jason Harris and Denise Gillman, both of Sidney.

—————

Ryan Coyne of Fairlawn only wondered what might have been after his amazing round of golf Thursday afternoon at Shelby Oaks.

Coyne shot a 3-under 33 on the west nine at the Oaks in Fairlawn’s match with Fort Loramie to set a new school record. But included in that round were three putts within five feet that missed.

“I was hitting the ball good but my putting wasn’t there,” said Coyne after the best round in the area by a high school golfer this season. “My two longest birdie putts were both 20 to 30 feet and I made them. But I missed three within five feet.”

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

