September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month

DAYTON – Community Blood Center will help shine the light on September Sickle Cell Awareness Month and the critical need for a diverse blood supply with the Sickle Cell Awareness Blood Drive Sept. 12-17 at the Dayton CBC Donation Center, 349 S. Main St.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call 937-461-3220, or download the new Donor Time app.

Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims will welcome donors at the Sickle Cell Blood Drive Kickoff and news conference Monday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. at the Dayton CBC. He will be joined by Dayton Children’s Hospital Sickle Cell Ambassador William McCoy III, a 13-year-old sickle cell patient and seventh-grader at Pathway School of Discovery in Dayton.

September Sickle Cell Awareness Month is a time to highlight how this often-invisible disease impacts more than 100,000 Americans, most of African descent, who will require regular blood transfusions to help manage the disease.

Sickle cell disease is the most common inherited blood disorder in the U.S. The patient’s red blood cells are crescent or “sickle” shaped, rigid, and fragile. They block blood flow and the transport of oxygen to muscles and organs and cause painful episodes that can last for days.

Sickle cell impacts one out of 365 African-American babies born in the U.S. It is most common in African Americans and Hispanics but can occur in all races.

Sickle cell patients benefit most from blood transfusions from people of the same race or similar ethnicity, but only five percent of blood donors are of African ancestry.

Guest speakers for the CBC Sickle Cell Awareness Blood Drive Kickoff on Monday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. include:

Mayor Jeffrey Mims, City of Dayton.

William McCoy III, Dayton Children’s Sickle Cell Ambassador.

Dr. James Alexander, Community Blood Center Medical Director.

Dr. Mukund Dole, Dayton Children’s Pediatric Hematologist/Oncologist; West Central Ohio Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center Medical Director.

Kate Barrett, Dayton Children’s Director of Hematology & Oncology.

Cynthia Moon, Dayton Children’s Sickle Cell Program Manager.