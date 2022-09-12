Airstream fans gather

MJ, left, and Mike Stallings, both of Crestview Hills, Ky., camp out in their solar powered Airstream trailer at the 2022 Alumapalooza held at Airstream in Jackson Center. Airstream owners come from all over the U.S. to camp with other Airstream owners and attend Airstream oriented activities at Alumapalooza.

Colin Hyde, left, and Brenda LeClair, both of Plattsburgh, N.Y., enter Hyde’s 1959 Airstream trailer at the 2022 Alumapalooza held at Airstream in Jackson Center. Hyde is considered on of the foremost experts in Airstream restoration.

Colin Hyde, left, and Brenda LeClair, both of Plattsburgh, N.Y., enter Hyde's 1959 Airstream trailer at the 2022 Alumapalooza held at Airstream in Jackson Center. Hyde is considered on of the foremost experts in Airstream restoration.

Inside the Airstream of MJ and Mike Stallings, both of Crestview Hills, Ky.,

Inside the Airstream of MJ and Mike Stallings, both of Crestview Hills, Ky.,

