SIDNEY — The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County will host its annual Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser on Friday, Sept. 16. The event is open to the public.

The dinner will be held from 5–7 p.m. and includes spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread and salaad. The cost for adults is $10, and for children under 8 years of age is $5.

The meal is dine in or carry out. There will be raffle items available.

All proceeds support the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County. 304 S. West Ave., Sidney.