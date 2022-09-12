Festival celebrates 40th anniversary

FORT LORAMIE — The 40th anniversary celebration of the Lake Loramie Fall Harvest Festival kicks off Friday, Sept. 16, and continues through Sunday, Sept. 18.

The theme for this year’s festival is “From Horse Power to Tractor Power.” New to this year’s festival is a team of Belgian Horses, sponsored by the Theodore J. Barhorst family. The horses will be on display in a tent near the camp office.

“They are calling for great weather,” said Jason Whitman, park ranger. “we’re going to have fall-like weather for the festival. I’m looking forward to it.”

The Boy Scouts, along with the Fort Loramie Community Fire and Rescue Department, will conduct the raising of the American flag each day of the festival. The flag raising will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday; and at noon on Saturday and Sunday.

The Fort Loramie Power show is sponsoring a National Kiddie Tractor Pull. The event will be held Saturday at 1 p.m., with registration beginning at noon. Trophies will be awarded for the first, second and third place winners in three different age categories: three and four year olds; five and six year olds; and seven and eight years old. Placing first, second or third makes the child eligible o compete in the national competition at the Darke County Fairgrounds in April 2023.

More than 60 arts and craft vendors will be on hand for the festival. Various food vendors will also be onsite for the event.

There will be ax throwing demonstrations by the Mountainman Encampment throughout the weekend.

Entertainment for Friday night will be “Buffalo Theory” at 7:30 p.m. on the main stage. Thick and Thin will be performing in the music tent from 7-10 p.m.

On Saturday, the Fort Loramie Alumni Band will be performing at 6:30 p.m. A performance by Act 3 will start at 7 p.m. and continue until 11 p.m.

On Sunday, the Fort Loramie Marching Band will perform at noon on the stage, with the Minster High School Marching Band performing at 2:30 p.m.

Whitman said there are new events in the Power Show area this year.

Other events planned for the festival include a stationary baler demonstration, DARE officer fingerprinting; crafts with the naturalist in the nature tent; tractor parade on Saturday and chainsaw carving demonstrations throughout the weekend by Tim Kuening.

Lots of food will be available for purchase, he said. The majority of the food stands are local organizations who are doing the event as fundraisers for their group.

“We try to focus on nonprofits for our food vendors,” said Whitman. “What those organizations raise will go back into our community.”

Buckeye Farm Antiques will provide shuttle service all three days. The shuttle will be running from the visiting parking lot off of state route 362, the Daniels picnic area and the beach area by the campground.

Anyone interested in serving on the planning committee for next year’s festival should contact Whitman.