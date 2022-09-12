Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

Sept. 4-10

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to four emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center. That’s six less than the week prior.

All of the calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington Townships including the village of Lockington and excluding the village of Russia. There weren’t any dispatches in the Perry Port Salem district, which includes all of Salem and Perry Townships including the village of Port Jefferson.

In the Houston district, three of the four patients were transported to the hospital. One patient encounter was for a lift assist in which Lockington firefighters and Spirit responded to aid American Medical Response in getting a patient back into their home. The other patients transported to the hospital last week involved two being taken to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy and one to Wilson Health.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatches last week.