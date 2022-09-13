Road projects receive approval

NEW BREMEN — Road improvement projects continued following approval votes by the New Bremen Council at their Monday night meeting. Also, the Cider Time and Trick or Treat date was set. Council president Jacob Larger presided over the meeting in the absence of Mayor Bob Parker.

Council heard that a change order was submitted by Village Administrator Brent Richter to pay for curb and gutter replacement along a section of state Route 274 within the Jefferson Street project area. The change order also paid for the removal of an 1880’s-era fire cistern and abandoned water and gas lines under Jefferson Street in the project area.

Richter also reported contractor Synagro will begin the cleaning out the wastewater treatment lagoons Sept. 19. The material will be taken to the Cherokee Run landfill since it cannot be used for land enrichment due to a high amount of molybdenum in the material.

There was a first reading of an ordinance to accept plans for streets and easements in a new 21-lot Plum Street subdivision. The area is bordered by Plum Street, Park Street and Eastmoor Drive.

In related action, council approved a third and final reading of a resolution to authorize the village administrator to submit an Ohio Public Works Commission application for Plum, Park and Eastmoor reconstruction. It is expected the village will know whether they received the money by May of 2023 and then construction will start in June 2023.

Also, council approved plans to send assessment letters to residents along state Route 274 between the water tower and Herman Street, covering their share of the cost an anticipated $385,000 curb and gutter improvement project. Bids are expected to go out in the fall of 2022 with construction beginning in June. The curb and gutter improvement project along state Route 274 is being done in anticipation of a 2024 Ohio Department of Transportation street improvement project planned in the same area.

Richter said property owners can opt to replace the curb and gutter themselves but must meet specifications required by the village. Council member Jacob Larger said the residents can probably get a better price by opting to be assessed their share of the cost. No cost is known for the assessments until bids come in for the project.

Cider Time was set for Sunday, Oct. 30. It was agreed the parade will line up at 1 p.m., in parking lot behind 17 West and begin at 1:30 p.m. Trick or Treat follows from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Council also approved an emergency resolution to accept the Auglaize County Budget Commission report on their share of local funding from the State and County Auditor’s estimated tax rates. Fiscal officer Amy Speelman reported the village’s general fund would received $214,967 and the EMS would receive $175,826 from their levy.

A first reading was given to lease the Komminsk farmland to Mark Topp, who was the only bidder on the lease. He will pay $47,250 to farm the land in 2023.

A first reading was also given to a request from the property owner at 9 Vine St. to allow his 4 foot, 4 inch fence be sufficient to surround a planned pool construction. The normal fence height for that purpose is 5 feet.

A third and final reading was approved to vacate Kuenning Street running east and west from Franklin Street to the alley at the east line of Lots 6 and 7 in the Highland addition.

Larger reported that fines, fees and forfeitures in August amounted to $3,165.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

