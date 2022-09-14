SIDNEY — The Bridge Restaurant in downtown Sidney has been under new ownership since Aug. 19 — around the time of the restaurant’s 11th anniversary — and changes are afoot that will make the business more enticing for customers.

New owner and Sidney native Doug Smith has worked for The Bridge for about six years and was previously the assistant general manager. He has almost three decades of restaurant experience, including stints at The Caroline in Troy, the Bravo Brio Restaurant Group (BBRG) in Columbus, a Brio in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, the Fairington Restaurant in Sidney, and working with Cameron Mitchell, the founder and CEO of Cameron Mitchell Restaurants in Columbus.

“I’ve always wanted to own my own restaurant since I’ve been about 7 (years old), and so it was kind of a dream, and Kent (previous restaurant owner) was constantly giving me a number… and that was over a couple of years, so I decided to take him up on his offer,” Smith said. “It’s been doing really well with the remodel and everything. I thought it was the right time.”

The remodel so far includes the entire downstairs, main dining room, men’s restroom, back banquet room, bar, and the stairway leading upstairs. Soon the second floor will have the carpet replaced along with other updates, and a new patio will be installed.

Other new additions include a new fall menu which debuted Sept. 12, and the restaurant will be reopening for lunch on Oct. 3 which will be Monday through Friday starting at 11 a.m. They also will not close in between lunch and dinner. Smith said the restaurant has not been open for lunch in about two and a half years, or before the COVID-19 pandemic started.

“Doug has been a long-time valued employee over the years. He also has the energy and knowledge to continue with the base that we have provided to take The Bridge to the next level,” former owner Kent Wolters said in a Facebook post on The Bridge’s page. “Along with Doug’s knowledge, he will continue to make it the place to be, no matter how small or large your group may be.”

“I just have a passion for taking care of guests, that’s what I love to do,” Smith said.

For more information about The Bridge Restaurant, visit thebridgesidney.com or their Facebook page.

