Estate Planning Seminar planned

SIDNEY — Wills, trusts, probate, and other estate planning considerations will be discussed at a seminar on Sept. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the Amos Memorial Public Library-Community Room, 230 E. North St. in Sidney. The program is free and presented by attorney Paul Grassman of Thompson and Associates.

Grassman works with local residents on the overall picture of their estate and their personal goals to create a plan that is implemented by the individual’s own attorney or financial planner. During the seminar, he will cover basic information that helps attendees begin to think of their needs and options available.

The event is part of a series of estate planning workshops provided by the Community Foundation of Shelby County, Ohio Living Dorothy Love, Lehman High School Foundation, Sidney-Shelby County YMCA Foundation and Wilson Health Foundation.

To reserve a seat, contact the Community Foundation at [email protected] or 937-497-7800. Doors open at 6 p.m. and a light meal is provided.