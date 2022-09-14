FORT LORAMIE — The Fort Loramie German Heritage Days Festival returns for its 18th year anniversary on Sept. 23-24. Many new and exciting things added to the schedule this year as well as some traditional events for this year’s line-up.

On Friday night, Sept. 23, the Acoustical Duo know as Freelance (Steve Rosenbeck and Roger DeMange) will be performing in the gazebo as well as Frank Svet Munich Express who will be playing on the main stage. Fries Band will be closing out that evening’s festivities.

Returning this year, there will be a car show on Saturday, Sept 24, with registrations starting at 9 a.m. The Point 5K, to which is a walk around the canal park with trivia stops along the way, registration will begin at 10 a.m. The Fort Loramie Historical Museum will be open Saturday starting at noon as well as historical speaker Greg Shipley will be in the Cabin.

On Saturday afternoon, in the gazebo, organizers will welcome Jim McGowan. New this year, they will be having a cornhole tournament Saturday afternoon, registrations start at 2 p.m.

Saturday night starting at 8 p.m., will be having the Stein Hoisting Contest. Also, Saturday evening, Frank Svet Munich Express will be on the main stage and Adam (Bubs) Ranly will be in the gazebo. Ohio Brewed, who will be on the main stage, will be closing out the festival.

Along with the festive music comes the mouth watering foods of which many are home made. New this year, is a chicken platter. This is a Bavarian seasoned chicken half with German Potato Salad and an applesauce cup. They will also have Winner’s whole hog sausage, sauerkraut, home made potato soup to apple strudel and German Chocolate cake, and so much more … there is something for everyone.

What is a German festival without German beer! There will be a vast selection of beers on tap for the weekend including Hofbrau Original, Hofbrau Dunkel, Hofbrau Oktoberfest, Paulaner Hefe, Paulaner Lager, Warsteiner Dunkel, Leinenkugel Oktoberfest, Leinenkugel Berry Weiss, Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat, Edison Patent Pils, Edison Willy Goat Bock, Edison Einstein 1885 Oktoberfest, Edison James Radler, Edison Hilda Hefeweizen, White Claw and Miller Lite. They will also be offering Riesling Spatlese and Riesling Dry wines.