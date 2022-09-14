Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.

• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me (parent & child, ages 10 to 24 months); Pre-School Gymnastics (ages 2 to 5); Youth Gymnastics (ages 6+); Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration (parent & child, ages 6 months to 3 years); Preschool Swim Lessons (ages 3 to 6; swimmers in levels 1 through 3 must have a parent or adult in the water with the child); Youth Swim Lessons (ages 6+); Competitive Swim Team (Y Stingrays); Adult Swim Lessons (by appointment only); and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Summer Art Exhibit at Brukner Nature Center featuring artwork by Nora Steele’s “the Magic of Spring.” The show runs through Sept. 18.

• Pre-registration for session one of Brukner Nature Center’s Fall PEEP program, to be held Sept. 13 through Oct. 21 is open. PEEP sessions run from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday through Friday mornings and preschoolers age 3 to 5 years old will meet once a week at one of the sessions. Class sizes are limited to 10 children and cost is $55 for BNC Members per child or $75 for nonmembers per child. To pre-register, email [email protected] and provide the child’s name, age, birthdate, and phone number, along with the top three choices for class. An email will be sent confirming that the participant is registered and will specify which day they will be attending. Payment for the session must be received within three days. Payment is accepted by cash or check only and can be dropped off at the drop-box at the center or mailed to Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy.

• Homeschool Nature Club at the Brukner Nature Center has added more spots for up to 50 kids during each session. Staff naturalists have developed hands-on educational lesson plans using live wildlife and outdoor exploration. The club is for homeschooled students aged 5-11 and costs $5/child each month for BNC members and $8/child each month for non-members. The Homeschool Nature Club will meet on the third Wednesday of each month starting Sept. 21 and through May. Pre-registration is required and can be done via phone by calling 937-698-6493 Monday through Friday or by emailing [email protected] Parents may register and pay for one month or several at a time. All fees are non-refundable.

• The Fort Recovery Museum will be open Saturdays and Sundays through September and on Monday, Sept.5, Labor Day from noon to 5 p.m. To learn about what the Fort Recovery Museum offers, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HajP7zRoup0.

• Sauder Village Apple Week is happening from Wednesday, Sept. 14 to Saturday, Sept. 17. Apple Week includes apple-themed recipes, hands-on apple activities, cider pressing and more. Sauder Village is located at 22611 State Route 2 in Archbold. For more information visit, www.saudervillage.org.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 16

• The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County is hosting their Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser from 5 to 7 p.m. at the center. The event is open to the public. Dinners include spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread and salad. Meals are offered for dine in or carry-out and there will be raffle items available. All proceeds support the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 17

• Maplewood United Methodist Church is hosting their first car show from 1:30 to 6 p.m. at the church, 21544 Maplewood Road, Maplewood. There will be live music including performances by Country Expressions and more. Food is available and raffle drawings will be done every half hour.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 22

• Brukner Nature Center Autumn Equinox Exhibit and Presentation, featuring “Field Notes: Using the Power of Art to Conserve Nature in our Public Lands” by Sue King. Doors open at 7 p.m. and a presentation by Sue King begins at 7:15 p.m. Admission is $5 for Brukner Nature Center members and $10 for non-members. Proceeds, including art sales, will support the BNC’s mission of wildlife conservation.