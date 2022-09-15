125 Years

Sept. 15, 1897

The committee from city council on a new market house are considering a proposition from Irwin Hiner to erect a market house on his property on East Court street. He is to erect the building and in return receive the greater portion of the profits derived from the market. The plan is to have a frame building extending from Court street to the rear of the armory on Poplar street.

———

The board of managers of the fair have made great efforts this year to make the county fair a success. They are introducing some new features that certainly commend themselves to public attention. One of these is a gentleman’s drive race confined to the county. There will be several fine horses shown in these races.

100 Years

Sept. 15, 1922

Twenty two members of the Sidney Country Club motored to Greenville yesterday afternoon and played a match golf tournament with members of the Greenville club. The latter proved too much for the Sidney boys, winning by a score of 30 to 12. E.A. Shrider had the low score for the Sidney boys, with an 89 for 18 holes.

————

Undoubtedly there were many people who wished to avoid the big crowd anticipated for this evening, for there was a large crowd present for the first performance of the historical pageant Kar-A-Ban at the night fair last evening. There are 625 people in the cast.

75 Years

Sept. 15, 1947

Sidney will be well represented at the national machine tool show which opens to the public Wednesday in the dodge Chicago plant near the Chicago airport, with both Monarch Machine Tool Co. and Sidney Machine Tool Co. having extensive displays.

With 30 different turning machines in its booth, Monarch will have one of the largest displays of new metal-turning equipment assembled in one exhibit. Sidney Tool has completed five specially built machines.

50 Years

Sept. 15, 1972

BOTKINS —- Village Mayor Steven Maurer will chock up another first for Botkins next week. Beginning Tuesday the mayor will keep weekly office hours. Maurer said he would be available between 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays at the municipal building.

The mayor said that by keeping regular office hours, he hopes to “save some problems’ before they begin.

—————

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. —- There have been 16 different Tarzans, six Lone Rangers, two Supermen, three sets of Batmen and Robins and a litter of Lassies.

But there could be only one Hopalong Cassidy. William Boyd, who made Hopalong Cassidy a fixture of the early days of television, died late Tuesday night. He was 74.

—————

Three Sidney seniors, two at Sidney High School, and a Russia senior have ranked as semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship program.

They are Kathy Moritz and David Schroeder, Sidney High; David Gilardi, Lehman, and John Naveau, Russia.

25 Years

Sept. 15, 1997

For 36 years they did everything together. Then, in the spring, Juanita McCrum found her world suddenly turned upside down and inside out.

Since 1986 Juanita and her husband, Ron, had owned and operated Ron and Nita’s a work casual clothing and shoe store located at 134 S. Main Ave.

Ron entered the hospital in February and was diagnosed with terminal cancer. He died March 28, on Good Friday.

The couple had purchased the former Kayser’s Shoe Store business in 1986 which they combined with their Workingman Store clothing business located in the basement of the same building.

Nita had been working in the store part time since 1965, balancing the business with raising their two children, Doug and Tracy. She also was working as a teacher’s aide at Longfellow Elementary School, a position she had held for nearly 25 years.

Although she had gone with her husband on buying trips through the years, Nita said “Ron ran the business. He made the decisions and did all the paper work and payroll,” she said.

With the help of their bookkeeper and employees, Nita then faced the challenges of learning the business end of the business – a demanding change from waiting on customers. And she has found most of the salesmen have been very helpful. “They look after me,” she said.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_Logo-for-SDN-10.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org