Queen of Hearts winner

SIDNEY — With no winning card being drawn for a year, the Wednesday night Queen of Hearts jackpot grew to over $165,000 at Sharp’s Bar’N’Grill west of Sidney on state Route 47.

Each week, hopeful players purchase tickets and choose which card number they think the Queen of Hearts is under. Only one card was drawn per week.

If the queen was not revealed, the jackpot goes into the next week. After 53 weeks of no queen, just card number 12 was left. A Sidney man was the lucky winner. The person’s name is not being released to protect his privacy.

Tim Harris, owner of Sharp’s Bar’N’Grill said they will be taking a break and not start the next Queen of Hearts until the spring when it is warm enough to host it outside.

Sharp’s Bar’N’Grill owner Tim Harris flips over the last remaining card revealing the Queen of Hearts and a lucky winner of over $165,000 Wednesday night. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_Queen_3-copy.jpg Sharp’s Bar’N’Grill owner Tim Harris flips over the last remaining card revealing the Queen of Hearts and a lucky winner of over $165,000 Wednesday night. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News