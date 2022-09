SIDNEY — The Sidney High School Class of 1967 will hold its 55th class reunion the weekend of Sept. 30-Oct. 1.

On Friday, Sept. 30, interested class members can attend the high school football game. After the game, class members will gather at River’s Edge to reminisce.

On Saturday, Oct. 1, class members are invited to meet at the River’s Edge beginning at 7 p.m.

For more information, contact Tom Johnston at 937-726-6665 or by email at [email protected]