Family Festival set for Saturday

BOTKINS — The annual St. Lawrence Family Festival will begin Saturday, Sept. 17. following the 4 p.m. Mass. The event will be held at St. Lawrence Hall, 16053 Botkins Road, Botkins.

A drawing will be held at 7 p.m. where more than $6,500 in prizes will be awarded. The top prize is $1,000. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5.

The Cabela’s Raffle is for five $500 Cabela’s gift cards. Tickets are $10 each or three for $25. The drawing will begin at 7 p.m.

A chicken dinner is also planned. The meal, catered by Romer’s, includes 1/2 barbecue chicken, chips, applesauce, roll, dessert and pop or water. Presale tickets are $8. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door for $10 each.