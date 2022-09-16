125 Years

Sept. 16, 1897

City council met in its first regular session since July last night with the result there was a great deal of business brought up. In one action the city solicitor was instructed to take necessary legal steps to compel the United States Whip company to vacate the Underwood Whip plant. He was authorized to employ such assistance as he deemed necessary. A proposal by W.D. Davies that new water troughs be secured for the city was referred to the purchasing committee with power to act.

100 Years

Sept. 16, 1922

Organization of a company for the purpose of drilling wells in the hope of locating oil sands on the Asa Pence farm south of Rosewood was temporarily held up when not a sufficient number of those interested appeared at a meeting in St. Paris Tuesday night, at which a driller from Lima was present.

Another meeting is planned next week and in the meantime plans are to secure oil leases on between 3,000 and 4,000 acres of land between Rosewood and St. Paris.

—————

Col. William Shine attended the dinner given by the Dayton Chamber of Commerce at the Miami hotel last evening honoring the Hon. James Cox on his return from Europe.

75 Years

Sept. 16, 1947

The youth organization of the city, the driving force behind the proposed $150,000 recreation bond issue which Sidney voters will be asked to approve at the November election, met last night for an election. Four representatives, named to serve with an adult group in furthering public knowledge of the campaign, were named and include: Tom Brown, Patty Lou Frantz, Matt Gilardi and Marilyn Evans. To serve with the quartet as members of a youth council will be Ida Hussey, Sam Dunson, Rita Eshman, Lee McClure, Jane Houldsworth and Marianna Bennett.

—————

A substantial loss in farm machinery is expected to result from the fire this morning that destroyed a tool shed at the Luther N. Fogt farm on the Russell pike northwest of the city. The township fire truck responded to the call and with the assistance of a bucket brigade kept the blaze from spreading to other buildings.

50 Years

Sept. 16, 1972

ANNA – Board of Education members met Tuesday night with the Citizens Committee to plan strategy for passage of the $925,000 bond issue to build an addition to Anna High School and remodel existing portions of the present building.

—————

Norman Howell, R.R. 5, Sidney, had the champion Spot barrow in the junior Ohio State Fair. The animal sold for $67.50 per hundred weight.

25 Years

Sept. 16, 1997

Shelby County pet owners have been warned that if they are caught dumping off their unwanted dogs at the Shelby County Animal Shelter they will be charged with abandonment.

Deputy Dog Warden Brian Riethman reported six dogs were dropped off in the outside runs at the shelter over the Labor Day weekend, and it was not known whether the dogs were strays or pets people owned. “From now on we’re going to keep a closer eye on these runs during off hours, and if these dogs are not strays, you will be charged with abandonment,” Riethman said.

—————

It’s possible Sidney residents will be paying higher water and sewer bills in the next five years.

When Sidney City Council continues its review of the city’s five-year financial plan Monday night, the focus will be on a proposal to increase utility rates.

City staff is suggesting a 12 percent water increase phased in over five years and an 8 percent sewer rate increase, also to be phased in over five years. The city has not increased water rates since 1982 and sewer rates since 1993.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_Logo-for-SDN-11.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org