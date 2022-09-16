On the agendas

Board of Elections

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections will hold a special meeting and executive session Monday, Sept. 19, at 10 a.m. at the office of the Board, 230 E. Court St., Sidney, to consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion, or compensation of a public employee or official.

Shelby County Boards of Developmental Disabilities

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Boards of Developmental Disabilities will meet Monday, Sept. 19, at noon at the board office, 1200 S. Children’s Home Road, Sidney.

Items on the agenda includes the financial report, administrative reports by the superintendent, support services director, community education outreach director, early childhood director, early intervention direction and personnel updates by the HR director and new business.

Sidney Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, Sept. 19, at 6 p.m. at the board of education office.

Items on the agenda include the first reading of new/revised policies for the district; the treasurer’s report; approving annual appropriations; approving purchased service agreements for a preschool intervention specialist, speech language therapist and instructional assistant services with the Midwest Regional Education Service Center; the purchase of a van; transfer of funds; accepting a donation; and approving personnel items and academic supplemental contracts.

Hardin-Houston Board of Education

HOUSTON — Hardin-Houston Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in the Media Center at 7 p.m.

Items on the agenda include approving monthly financial reports and expenditures for August 2022; approving bus fuel bids; personnel issues; and approving the 2022-23 Building and District Goals.

Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals

SIDNEY — The Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) will meet on Monday, Sept. 19, at 4 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp.

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp. (Land Bank) will have its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 1:30 p.m. in the Commissioners’ meeting room.

Anna Council

ANNA — The Anna Village Council will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m. in the council chambers.

Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services

TROY — The next regular meeting of the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will be Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 6:45 p.m. at the Tri-County Board Office, 1100 Wayne St., Suite 4000, Troy. The Finance Committee meeting will begin at 6 p.m.

Shelby County Fair Board

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Fair Board will hold its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m. in the secretary’s office at the Shelby County Fairgrounds, 655 S. Highland Ave.

Miami Conservancy District Board of Directors

DAYTON — The Board of Directors of The Miami Conservancy District and its Subdistricts will hold its regular meeting on Sept. 22, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at the Miami Conservancy District located at 38 E. Monument Ave., Dayton. The regular meeting will be preceded by a work session at noon.