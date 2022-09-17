125 Years

Sept. 17, 1897

The annual picnic and shooting match of the Shelby county hunters was held at the home of John E. Bush on Sulphur Heights yesterday. There was a large crowd in attendance, with hunters from Miami, Auglaize, Allen, Hardin and Logan counties also present. In the shooting matches 38 hunters took part.

—————

The ball game yesterday afternoon between the St. Paris and Sidney teams played on the grounds in East Sidney, was witnessed by a large crowd. Although the Sidney boys had everything their own way from the start, the game was a very good one, some very good plays being made. The final score was 35 to 11 in favor of Sidney.

100 Years

Sept. 17, 1922

John Higginbotham, of Pemberton, won the county horseshoe pitching championship at the fair yesterday afternoon with 262 points. Dr. Emley, champion for 1921, was runnerup with 246 points. Earl Forrar, of Swanders, was third, with William Beeson of Pemberton, finishing fourth.

—————

The Thedieck Department Store Co. will hold a novel fashion revue with living models in their front store window on Tuesday evening. The promenade will start at 8 o’clock with the new models in suits, coats, frocks, furs and millinery passing in review. There will also be special music for the occasion and other features.

75 Years

Sept. 17, 1947

The fire department was called to the county fairgrounds shortly after 1 o’clock this afternoon to extinguish a fire that for a time threatened to destroy several of the livestock barns located in the north section of the grounds. Straw used in the temporary cattle exhibit under tents during the fair last week became ignited and, fanned by a stiff wind, was sweeping toward the barns when discovered.

—————

At a recent election, this year’s cheerleaders at Sidney High school were selected. Chosen were Marvaleen Sprague (head cheerleader), Ruth Ann Kerns, Janie Houldsworth, Shirley Shaffer, Janice Hamsher, and Connie Bertsch.

50 Years

Sept. 17, 1972

Philip L. Jones, 719 S. Miami Ave., has been named program director of the Sidney-Shelby County Family YMCA. He fills a vacancy created by expanding Y programs as the association moves toward a full facility operation.

—————

Sixteen-year-old James McCracken Jr. won the senior showmanship contest at the recent Ohio State Fair. Sixty boys and girls from all over the state participated.

Jim was also on the 4-H judging team from Shelby County and placed twenty-third of 160 contestants. James is the son of Mr. and Mrs. James McCracken Sr., County 25A South, Sidney.

25 Years

Sept. 17, 1997

CINCINNATI (AP) —- Hamilton County officials, still trying to acquire land and issue bonds to build a new stadium for the Cincinnati Bengals, may have another program at the downtown riverfront site.

The Indiana & Ohio Railroad is laying claim to unused railroad tracks at the site. But the claim is being dismissed by city officials.

The company wants to run trains through Cincinnati’s central riverfront to expand markets for Ohio farmers. To accomplish that but stay out of the way of the planned stadium, it has proposed building tracks parallel to the downtown highway.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

