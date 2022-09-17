Historical Society announces Ghost Tour

SIDNEY — This year’s Ghost Tour will be a spectacular leap from previous years in that the Shelby County Historical Society is privileged to feature two of the most famous sites in Shelby County: Bonnyconnellan Castle and GreatStone Castle.

Not only will tour guides talk about these sites, participants will get to enter both of them. Officials all know that Bonnyconnellan was robbed of its earlier splendor, but the present owners have dedicated themselves to begin its restoration. Participants will tour the ground floor and hear actual stories from guides and owners alike. Great Stone will welcome the tour as well, and participants will be treated to a view of a landmark beautifully kept for posterity. Get tickets soon as the historical society is confident they will sell out quicker than usual this year.

The Ghost Tour will be held Oct. 12 and 13. Prices for this year’s tickets are: members $15, non-members $20, students (K-12) $10. Tickets are available at the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main Ave., Sidney. Each tour is limited to 20 people. An additional time slot has been added to accommodate the change. Times are: 5:30, 6, 6:30, 7, and 7:30 p.m.. Each tour is estimated to last approximately an hour.