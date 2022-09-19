Administrator brings wealth of healthcare knowledge

SIDNEY — A new Fair Haven Shelby County Home administrator has taken the lead since June 27, 2022, when he was hired by the Shelby County Commissioners. While he is new to the position, he is not new to the area, the job of administrator, or even the Fair Haven facility.

Curtis O’Neal graduated from Fairlawn High School and received an associate’s degree in applied science in nursing from Edison State Community College and bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business management organizational leadership from Wright State University. He decided to start a career in the healthcare industry after the birth of his daughter.

“I became interested in the healthcare field after my daughter was born and admitted to Children’s Hospital. Her mother and I stayed at the Ronald McDonald House for approximately three months until we were able to take her home,” O’Neal said. “This personal and humbling experience instilled a greater appreciation for our healthcare organizations, providers, and patients. I knew at that time, I wanted to be a member of the healthcare industry, serving the community as a public servant.”

O’Neal completed the administrator in training (AIT) program at Fair Haven in 2010 and continued to work as a registered nurse in the adult day services program at the facility. He has also worked as a surgical and occupational health nurse at Wilson Health and has been the interim administrator for multiple facilities, giving him a diverse background in hospital, home health, health clinic, and nursing home administration.

As an administrator, O’Neal is responsible for all operations of Fair Haven, including strategic planning and staffing for all activities and departments, financial performance and operating budgets, and knowing the guidelines, rules and regulations of different governing boards and agencies. He said his favorite part about the job is the interactions with his staff and the residents.

“My favorite part about Fair Haven is the residents and coworkers. Our residents have a tremendous amount of life experiences to share, and I enjoy interacting with them,” O’Neal said. “My coworkers are amazing. I am surrounded by a dedicated, seasoned team that makes coming to work a pleasure.”

The commissioners began to look for a new administrator after the former administrator left the position to work outside of the healthcare field. All three commissioners were involved in the decision, and Commissioner Julie Ehemann shared why they picked O’Neal for the job.

“Curtis was chosen for his experience in the nursing home industry. He has an astute knowledge of the finances and the challenges faced by county-owned nursing home facilities,” Ehemann said. “We are confident his approach to building the Fairhaven team will be good for the facility, employees, and most of all, the residents of Fair Haven.”

“I am excited to be in this role and looking forward to building a strong productive relationship with the commissioners. I am truly blessed to have the opportunity to work and live in a community that continues to provide life-enriching experiences,” O’Neal said.

To contact O’Neal, email him at [email protected] or call 937-492-6900.

