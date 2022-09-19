Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

Sept. 11-17

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to seven emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center. That’s three more than the week prior.

Five of the seven calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington Townships including the village of Lockington and excluding the village of Russia. There were two dispatches in the Perry Port Salem district, which includes all of Salem and Perry Townships including the village of Port Jefferson.

In the Houston district, four of the five patients were transported to the hospital. One patient refused transport after being evaluated by EMS personnel. Shelby County deputies assisted at the scene of one incident while Russia Fire first responders assisted on another call.

In the Perry Port Salem district, both Spirit EMS and Perry Port Salem Rescue were dispatched to two calls. Spirit EMS responded on both calls, with Perry Port Salem Rescue responding to one of them. One patient was transported from the scene by Spirit EMS, while the other patient refused transport after an evaluation by Perry Port Salem Rescue personnel. So far this month, there have been three calls in the district, which is low for the district compared to years past.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatches last week.