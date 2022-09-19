LIMA — Film lovers will unite to view and judge the work of the next generation of filmmakers when the 25th Annual Manhattan Film Festival screens in over 400 cities worldwide, Sept. 23 to Oct. 3.

Friday, Sept. 23- 7:00 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24 – 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 25 at 2:00 p.m.

Doors open Friday and Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

ArtSpace/Lima’s mission is to enrich the community with creativity through exhibitions, educational programs and events relevant to all cultures and populations.

ArtSpace/Lima will be this area’s only location to see The Final Ten selections screened simultaneously during this one-week period. All attendees will view the ‘shorts’ and then be given a ballot to vote for Best Film and Best Actor awards for the Oscars. ArtSpace will be screening the movies on three dates. Tickets are $15 if purchased in advance or $20 at the door.

For tickets and more information, call ArtSpace/Lima at 419-222-1721