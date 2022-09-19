Claywell resigns from Shelby County BOE

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections met Monday morning in a special meeting to discuss the resignation of Deputy Director Colin Claywell.

The board went into executive session at 10 a.m. Monday to discuss personnel matters regarding Deputy Director Claywell. The Board returned to public session at 10:45 a.m. with Claywell’s official resignation. Board member Douglas Pence moved to accept Claywell’s resignation, effective Sept. 30, 2022. The motion was seconded by Merrill Asher and passed unanimously.

Claywell has submitted an official letter of resignation and the official Shelby County resignation form to the Shelby County Board of Elections.

“I am deeply appreciative of the opportunities the Board of Elections has provided to develop skills in numerous areas. I leave knowing I am better equipped to face my next position’s challenges and I look forward to reconnecting in the future. I truly hope my departure enables my successor the ability to serve the voters of Shelby County, faithfully and impartially execute their election duties and administer fair and secure elections,” wrote Claywell in his official letter of resignation.

Following the board’s acceptance of Claywell’s resignation, they determined that due to the upcoming November election a temporary deputy director must be appointed. Board Chairperson James Kerg Jr. suggested the board appoint former member and director Ellen Joslin as the temporary Republican deputy director.

The motion to appoint Joslin passed unanimously and it was determined that a permanent deputy director position will be advertised and most likely filled after the November election.

