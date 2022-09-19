Phone workshop planned

DAYTON — Healthy Living with Chronic Conditions phone workshop is a free weekly group talk sharing ideas on improving health and strength by managing symptoms and concerns to keep doing or return to doing the activities that matter the most.

This abbreviated version of our in-person workshop meets for a half-hour on Tuesdays from Oct. 4 through Nov. 8. New topics are discussed each week so don’t worry if you can’t attend every session.

There is no charge to participate and workshop materials are mailed directly to your home. If you’ve taken this program before 2021, the materials and Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions book have been updated with new information.

These interactive, small-group workshops are available to Ohio residents of Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties.

Registration deadline is Sept. 26.

These workshops are open to adults of any age living with a chronic health condition and/or their caregivers. Our workshops focus on common problems like chronic pain, nutrition, exercise, medication use, emotions and communicating with doctors and family. Participants develop skills and coping strategies to manage symptoms through setting achievable goals, problem-solving, decision-making, social support and more.

To learn more visit https://info4seniors.org/events/healthy-living-with-chronic-conditions-phone-discussion-group/ or reach out to [email protected] or 937-341-3001.