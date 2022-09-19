SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of August 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Jolene M. Moore, 23, of Sidney, was charged with driving in marked lanes and distracted driving enhancement, latter charge dismissed, $130 fine.

James L. Wildenhaus, 61, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Waylon J. Vondenhuevel, 30, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, dismissed, $111 fine.

Blake Thompson, of Jackson Center, was charged with prohibited parking places, $91 fine.

Sterling Lee Freeman, 60, of Springfield, was charged with prohibited parking places, $91 fine.

Preston A. Patrick, 20, of Lima, was charged with speeding, amended to lighted lights required, $105 fine.

Denny R. Lambdin, 57, of Sidney, was charged with display of plates/sticker, $130 fine.

Kelsey Rose Lynn Williams, 30, of Lima, was charged with failure to appear or pay fine and speeding, both charges dismissed, $105 fine.

Chad Clemons III, 27, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Amanda Sue Burton, 31, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Sandale M. Burns, 27, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with driving under suspension, speeding and contempt, $233 fine.

Delmar Odom, 56, of Dayton, was charged with driving under suspension from prior driving under the influence and contempt, $163 fine.

Sharon Joette Owens, 65, of Flint, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.

Sharadindu Rai, 47, of London, Ontario, Canada, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.

Macy Jean Imwalle, 20, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Brittani M. Morris, 34, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Tyler Grooms, 25, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension and failure to display plate, both charges dismissed, $105 fine.

Jared D. Roach, 19, of Fort Loramie, was charged with driving under suspension 12 points, seat belt violation and contempt, $157 fine.

Wesley A. Southers, 41, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension and driving with no headlights, $186 fine.

Maxwell Joseph Siuda, 21, of West Chester, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Herman Ford, 45, of Elida, was charged with rules for operating bicycles, motorcycles and snowmobiles and speeding, $150 fine.

John E. Schroyer, 50, of Degraff, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kenneth James Westerbeck, 53, of St. Marys, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Miles R. Young, 41, of Lima, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Callie P. Durst, 20, of Lakeview, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Tammy Little, 51, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, seat belt violation, use of unauthorized plates and speeding, latter two charges dismissed, $187 fine.

Elinda Sue Schwable, 29, of New Bremen, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Caleb J. Drake, 27, of Nashville, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Willie Petty, 20, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license and contempt, $157 fine.

Amadou Louzolo, 23, of Sidney, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines, $136 fine.

Mason A. Riggs, 18, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Allison N. Dubois, 38, of Wapakoneta, was charged with overtaking and passing of vehicles, $130 fine.

Jessica L. Mullins, 28, of Sidney, was charged with right of way at intersections, $136 fine.

Kristi L. Creager, 47, of Piqua, was charged with traffic in Tawawa Park, $136 fine.

Donovan Tyler Maier, 27, of Lima, was charged with seat belt violation, $122 fine.

Billy J. Pultz, 37, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Kimberly R. Jones, 44, of Sidney, was charged with failure to reinstate license, dismissed, $111 fine.

Dempsey Dale Baker, 56, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license, $161 fine.

Katherine Leanne Turbeville, 27, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Albertus J. Zyl, 64, of Friendsville, Tennessee, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Mikaila Johnston, 25, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license, $161 fine.

Sterling Armani Hall, 29, of Findlay, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

John Carlyle Stephens, 28, of Harrod, was charged with speeding, $261 fine.

Jennifer Leigh Greene, 51, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Landon Adam Miller, 19, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Juan J. Villanueva Sanchez, 35, of Elkhart, Indiana, was charged with no operator’s license and driving in marked lanes, $180 fine.

Dennis Ellis, 62, of Burlington, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Oscar Armando Rodriguez, 33, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

George A. Furman II, 49, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension due to child support/failure to appear and speeding, $235 fine.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

