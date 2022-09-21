125 Years

Sept. 21, 1897

The Miami Valley Gas and Fuel company has gone to court and secured a temporary injunction against the city clerk and city of Sidney from publishing and enforcing an ordinance approved earlier this week by city council, setting a gas rate of 20 cents per 1,000 feet and meter rental of 10 cents a month. The company maintains that it cannot furnish gas at less than the current 25 cents monthly meter rental. If forced to adopt the lower rates the company says it will cut off all gas service to the city.

—————

W.A. Graham, of this city, was elected vice-president of the Ohio State Bankers’ Association at its meeting being held in Toledo this week.

100 Years

Sept. 21, 1922

Six carloads of gypsies were apprehended today in Sidney by local police following a telephone call from New Knoxville. The group was traveling about the city, making efforts at fortune telling, when the call came from New Knoxville that a party in that community had been swindled out of $35 by a band of gypsies. Apprehended on Ohio avenue, they will be held until the party can come here and identify the one or ones who took the money.

75 Years

Sept. 21, 1947

The first money toward a $25,000 community building for the Parkwood community was being counted today by the Parkwood grangers, following a public picnic at the Shelby county fairgrounds, during which Miss Patty Knasel was crowned Shelby county queen. The daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Avery Knasel, R.R. 7, Miss Knasel was voted the most popular girl in the county during the week-long contest last week in which more than 3,000 votes were cast.

—————

Fifteen Sidney manufacturers, business and professional men met with Dewey Fetters, Lima, candidate for the Republican nomination as congressman at the special primary on Oct. 8, at a luncheon today at the Hotel Wagner. Fetter expressed his views on legislation and outlines 10 points that he said represented his political philosophy.

50 Years

Sept. 21, 1972

Dennis H. Seyer, 304 Pike St., Anna, manager of Pangles Master Market, 1560 W. Michigan St., Sidney was one of 36 national winners in the “What a Way to Get Away” contest, sponsored by Armour-Dial Inc., for store personnel who help sell Dial products.

His prize was use of a luxury motor home for a two weeks’ vacation, plus $400 in cash.

—————

Nine-year-old Tami Deal was notified Saturday she had won third place in ceramics in the junior division at the Ohio State Fair.

She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gary Deal, 132 Stewart Drive.

25 Years

Sept. 21, 1997

Frank Fahrer, music teacher at Sidney High School, has been selected as the 1997 Sidney City Schools Teacher of the Year.

Fahrer, the current music coordinator for Sidney City Schools, has been a teacher for 25 years, 23 of which have been in the Sidney City Schools system.

He is a member of the National Education Association, the Ohio Education Association, the Western Ohio Education Association, the Sidney Education Association, the Music Educational National Conference and the Ohio Education Association.

Fahrer earned a bachelor of arts degree in music education from Northeastern Illinois University and his master of arts degree in music from Northwestern University.

—————

A former Sidney High School prom and homecoming queen is now behind the cameras for Dayton television news broadcasts.

Donita M. Harger, 22, daughter of Mary Joan Harger, of Sidney, and the late Don Harger, recently was promoted to associate producer for WDTN Channel 2 news.

Harger graduated in May with a bachelor’s degree in radio and television broadcasting communications from the University of Dayton.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_Logo-for-SDN-14.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org