DAYTON – Celebrating the return of RenFest is a fall tradition at Community Blood Center. Register to donate Friday or Saturday, Sept. 23-24, at the Dayton CBC Donation Center, 349 S. Main St. and get a free ticket to the Ohio Renaissance Festival.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call 937-461-3220, or download the new Donor Time app.

RenFest is now operating on weekends through Oct.30 in Harveysburg. Learn more at https://www.renfestival.com.

Registered donors will also receive the “I Give for the Kids” September Childhood Cancer Awareness socks and will be automatically entered in the drawing to win two tickets to “The Game,” OSU vs. Michigan Nov. 26 in Columbus.

CBC needs September donors to replenish the low supply of type O blood and the currently scarce supply of type O positive. September is also dedicated to Childhood Cancer Awareness and Sickle Cell Awareness.

Save time when you donate with the new Donor Time app and by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email [email protected] or call 937-461-3220. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.