PAC’s first Art 4 Everyone event set for Oct. 20

PIQUA — Art is for everyone and Piqua Arts Council is committed to proving that fact. PAC is thrilled to add another new event to offer this year with their first ever Art 4 Everyone. The 2022 Art 4 Everyone event will take place at The Orrmont Estate, in their brand-new club house, at 1612 S. Main St. in Piqua on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 5 to 9 p.m.

This event will give patrons the opportunity to immerse themselves in the arts. Art 4 Everyone will feature eight diverse art-learning activities led by some of the area’s creators. This is an opportunity for attendees to engage with the arts and gain skills in each category; drawing, cake decorating, acrylic pouring, guitar, watercolor, origami, pastel and print making. Participants will create a work of art to take home during each demonstration. The casual event will feature 20–30 minute stations for each art form, a buffet with heavy appetizers and a cash bar.

“Many art organizations say, ‘art is for everyone,’ but don’t always focus on delivering that. At Piqua Arts Council we genuinely believe this and we’re working towards creating events that bring the patrons in and let them get hands on,” said Piqua Arts Council Executive Director Jordan Knepper.

In addition to the art activities, the evening will close with a sculpture auction that features three-dimensional works created in part by local businesses. These works of art have been made using materials common to the business’s industry and representative of their work. Each participating business will be taken through a brainstorming session and a design instruction workshop to then create their own unique sculptural work.

“We’re honored to be able to present this new and affordable event to the community, offering people of all ages, skillsets and abilities the chance to learn something new about the arts,” continued Knepper. “The Arts Council has been hard at work in making an opportunity like this possible, and we’re excited to see where it leads.”

Be sure to get your tickets today. Tickets are $15. To purchase tickets and learn more about the inaugural Art 4 Everyone on our webpage at www.PiquaArtsCouncil.org/art-4-everyone.

PAC would like to give special thanks to celebrity sponsors, Ohio Arts Council and Premier Health – Upper Valley Medical Center, and event sponsors, Winans Chocolates & Coffee, Greenville National Bank and Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home for making this event possible.