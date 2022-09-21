Land Bank introduces new board member

SIDNEY – The Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp. (Land Bank) introduced Roger Wehrman as a new board member at a regular meeting on Sept. 20.

Wehrman was formerly the system plant manager of the power plant in Piqua and has experience with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and brownfield land.

In total, 109 properties have been acquired by the group with 77 demolished and 53 donated or sold. Recently six vacant lots have been sold. The properties on the list for demolition include 411 6th St., 414 S. Miami Ave., 527 S. St. Marys Ave., 109 Hickory St. in Botkins, and 216 E. Main St. in Port Jefferson. Five units have been sent to the prosecutor’s office for foreclosure. There have been no new donations to the group.

The group discussed the meeting with Ohio Department of Development (ODOD) Director Lydia Mihalik about the old Wagner manufacturing plant plan and the project cost, estimated at $4,565,000. Land Bank Director Doug Ahlers said that all the vehicles parked around the plant had letters put on them informing them that demolition will begin soon, and after Sept. 26, the group reserves the right to tow the vehicles.

In the past month, the Land Bank received $3,000 in revenue from a property sold at 500 N. Miami Ave. Administrative expenses totaled $10,259.75 and programming expenses totaled $4,713.96. The ending balance was $299,862.69.

The next regular meeting will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 1:30 p.m. in the Commissioners’ meeting room.

By Charlotte Caldwell [email protected]

