Logan County: SR 47/SR.235 roundabout opens

LOGAN COUNTY – The Ohio Department of Transportation opened a single-lane, modern roundabout at the state Route 47 and state Route 235 intersection in Logan County this week. The new design improves safety and transportation in that area.

The intersection, which is on Gov. Mike DeWine’s Top 150 list for safety improvements, has experienced a higher than average number of crashes. Research shows that roundabouts reduce the number of severe injury or “T-bone” crashes. The installation of a roundabout at this location will improve safety and reduce the number of dangerous conflict points while maintaining traffic through the intersection.

The Trucco Construction Company was awarded a contract for approximately $2.6 million to construct the roundabout.

