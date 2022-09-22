Nurse practitioner opens new practice

SIDNEY — Looking for an alternative to seeing a doctor or visiting an urgent care? Board Certified Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP-BC) Frances Yantis recently opened FLY Family Health in Sidney and is ready to serve the surrounding community.

Yantis opened her own practice on Aug. 1 after an expansive career in the healthcare field thus far. She has been in healthcare since 1987 and started out as a nurse’s assistant in nursing homes, then advanced to a licensed practical nurse (LPN) and a registered nurse (RN), and finally a family nurse practitioner (FNP) with a master’s degree in nursing. Her first job as an FNP was with the Dayton Pain Center in Sidney, and she has worked for Wilson Health as a staff nurse for 15 years.

“I started out as a nurse’s assistant out of necessity because I needed a job, but over the years, I wanted to advance my career and work in a hospital setting. I enjoy helping people and there are so many ways to do that with a nursing degree,” Yantis said.

Nurse practitioners are in high demand with the national advent of nurse shortages, partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Yantis mentioned this when stating the reason for starting her practice.

“I chose to start my own practice because there is a shortage of healthcare providers and people should have more options to choose from so they don’t have to use the ER for their healthcare needs. I live in Sidney, and I want to serve my community that I live in,” Yantis said.

As required by the state of Ohio for nurse practitioners, she has a physician as her collaborator. Other than that, Yantis is currently running the practice by herself.

Patients of any age can visit the practice for family health needs, sports physicals, work permit physicals, and acute and chronic illnesses. Yantis also specializes in weight management. The practice accepts some insurance companies as well as self-pay.

FLY Family Health is located at 829 St. Marys Ave. in Sidney. To schedule an appointment, contact Yantis at 937-606-4275 or [email protected]

