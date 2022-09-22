Walk to End Alzheimer’s planned

SIDNEY — The 2022 Shelby County Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, at courtsquare in downtown Sidney.

Pre-Walk activities begin at 9 a.m. The Promise Garden Ceremony begins at 9:45 a.m., followed by the walk at 10 a.m.

The Shelby County Walk is one of more than 600 national walks that annually raise money for Alzheimer’s and other dementia research and allows the Alzheimer’s Association to provide free care and support services to local families. This year’s goal is to raise $29,000.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be full of flowers, each carried by someone committed to ending the disease. The Promise Garden Ceremony features multi-colored flowers, each color representing the person’s connection to Alzheimer’s disease. This visually striking display allows participants to unite in the fight against Alzheimer’s, which affects more than 6 million Americans of all ages.