125 Years

Sept. 23, 1897

The prospects for the fair this morning looked very much better than yesterday. Considerable more goods and stock entered was brought in yesterday afternoon. Many exhibits not arranged yesterday were completed this morning. The dining hall is being run by the association and is under the management of C.A. Sexauer, assisted by Mrs. H.M. Sharp.

—————

The Ohio Fish and Game Commission will stock the Miami river with fish this fall. State Game and Fish Warden L.H. Reutinger has gone to Waverly with the fish car owned by the commission for the purpose of securing a supply of fish, chiefly marble cat, from the state hatteries there. The fish will be liberated in the Miami river at points between Dayton, Miamisburg, Troy, Piqua and Sidney.

100 Years

Sept. 23, 1922

Charles Wirtz and A.R. McDonald, of St. Marys, have been in Sidney, seeking a location, preparatory to starting a bus line that will run on a 1-1/2 hour schedule between Sidney and Dayton. It will be known as the Dixie Bus Line. The automobiles will be of the sedan type and will carry 12 passengers. They are built on a Studebaker chassis.

—————

The Sidney High school football season will officially open tomorrow, when the locals travel to Lima Central. The local team is confronted with a much tougher schedule than last year with six homes games against Wapakoneta, Bellefontaine, Troy, St. Marys, Ada and Urbana. Away games, in addition to Lima, are with Bradford and the University of Dayton Preps.

—————

Dedication of the new $1.5 million Ohio Stadium on Oct. 21, looms as the big early season football event of the middle west.

75 Years

Sept. 23, 1947

Thirty-five Sidney High school students, passengers on the Orange township school bus, and their driver, David K. Elson, R.R. 2, Sidney, escaped injury about 8 a.m. today, when a northbound auto crashed into the rear of the bus on South Dixie highway. The bus had stopped in front of the Franklin Fridley home to pick up a student. The car, driven by a Lima man, received extensive damage to the front, and there was some damage to the bus.

—————

Shelby county has been selected for a nationwide health experiment during the first 18 days of November, it was revealed today in a joint announcement by Clyde Millhoff, president of the Shelby County Tuberculosis and Health Association and Health Commissioner Dr. L.E. Traul. The experiment designed for finding tuberculosis and saving lives, will be outlined at a public meeting to be held Sept. 29 at the court house.

50 Years

Sept 23, 1972

The first near 700 series came at Bel-Mar’s Lanes in Sidney this week when Bob Supinger cracked a sizzling 681 in the Shelby County League. Supinger rolls for Landmark Elevator and collected a 237 game in the process.

—————

Alan Rehfus of R.R. 6, Sidney, has been named one of 17 Ohioans to receive the nation’s top 1972 National FFA Degree. Rehfus is a recent graduate of Houston High School, where his vocational agriculture teacher was Brooks Ware.

25 Years

Sept. 23, 1997

LOS ANGELES (AP) —- Red Skelton was just 10 years old when he met his destiny as a bumbling, affable comic. For six decades, he delighted millions with a repertoire of helter-skelter pantomime and skits about simple ordinary lives seen through a clown’s extraordinary prism.

Skelton made household names of Clem Kadiddlehopper, Freddie the Freeload and the Mean Widdle Kid, whose favorite expression was “I dood it!”

The auburn-haired comedian died Wednesday at Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage, 90 miles east of Los Angeles, after a long, undisclosed illness. He was 84.

—————

Larry Music, a veteran of nearly 20 years with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, has been appointed to the position of jail administrator. At the same time, Sheriff Mark Schemmel also promoted Music to the rank of lieutenant.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

