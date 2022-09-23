Patrol plans OVI checkpoint on Russell Road

PIQUA – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has announced an OVI checkpoint will be held from 7-9 p.m. Friday night, Sept. 23, on Russell Road in the City of Sidney.

The OVI checkpoint is funded by federal grant funds, and are planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers, and is a partnership between the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and the Sidney Police Department.

The checkpoints will also be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat alcohol related injury and fatal crashes.

If you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before you drink. Don’t let another life be lost for the senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel impaired.