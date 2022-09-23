YMCA to open satellite child development center

SIDNEY — As part of a collaborative effort with the Shelby County Commissioners, the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA plans to open a new satellite Child Development Center at the Fair Haven Nursing Home location with a target opening date of Nov. 14, 2022.

The new center will be licensed through the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services and will operate under the purview of Y Child Development Center Director Tori Faulder, with the goal of providing nearly 50 new slots for infant and toddler care, as well as a preschool class to fill a significant need in the Shelby County community.

“With over 150 children on our current child care waiting list, and nearly 100 of those in infant and toddler care, we are very excited to pursue this partnership with the county to increase our capability in providing quality child care for families in our community,” said Faulder.

The new child care center will utilize a separate space on the lower level of the Fair Haven County Nursing Home at 2901 Fair Road, with a newly remodeled 4,896-square-foot facility featuring classrooms designed specifically for the care and development of young children and a brand new outdoor play space.

“This is a win-win situation for our organizations and the families in our community, and an important step in our efforts to make childcare more accessible to Shelby County families,” said Shelby County Commissioner Julie Ehemann.

“The commissioners have dedicated federal American Recovery Act funds to expanding child care access in our community, enabling parents who wish to work to be able to do so, and providing quality child care which is so beneficial for the development of the whole child, especially in the time from birth to the age of five,” Ehemann said.

The Y Child Development Center is now hiring staff for the new center. If you are interested in being part of this mission venture or for more information about this new satellite program, please contact Tori Faulder at the Y Child Development Center, 937-492-9134 or [email protected]

Financial assistance for Y Child Care is provided for those in need, thanks to the generous support of mission partners, including the Shelby County United Way.